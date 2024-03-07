V-Color's new RDIMM RAM for AMD Threadripper 7000 series CPUs: 768GB kits START at $4840

Published
1 minute & 54 seconds read time

V-color has just unveiled its latest DDR5 OC R-DIMM series memory, which is optimized for AMD's new WRX90 workstation motherboards and CPUs.

The new v-color DDR5 OC R-DIMM has been engineered from the ground up to meet the demand of new AI developers, heavy render modeling, simulation tasks, and high-end performance users. The new series comes with a new technology that targets a known issue with overclocking R-DIMM memory: high temperatures.

To deal with the high temperatures, the new v-color OC R-DIMM for WRX90 features a new micro-heatsink that protects the RCD and PMIC from high temperatures without compromising room for air flow. V-color's new DDR5 OC R-DIMM has been tested with "amazing results" on the ASRock WRX90 WS EVO, ASUS PRO WRX90E-SAGE SE, and Super Micro motherboards.

The new v-color OC R-DIMM for WRX90 memory comes in 128GB (8 x 16GB sticks) right up to a DIMM-busting 768GB (8 x 96GB sticks) with speeds ranging between 5600MHz and a higher-end 7200MHz. Overclocking the new RAM is easy, with AMD EXPO Ready support for the new v-color DDR5 OC R-DIMM for WRX90 series RAM.

As for when it'll be available, the new v-color OC R-DIMM for WRX90 series is available for pre-order on v-color's official website starting March 5, while the full release happens in the next week, while availability through global distribution partners happens in the weeks after.

"The v-color DDR5 OC R-DIMM for the WRX90 series offers performance and capacity, ranging from 128GB (16GBx8) to an astounding 768GB (96GBx8). With its extensive capacity options and speeds ranging from 5600MHz up to 7200MHz, it will surely empower users to tackle the most demanding tasks with ease. Featuring new exclusively developed Micro-heatsink cooling technology directly on the RCD & PMIC Enhancing cooling efficiency, ensuring optimal thermal management under heavy workloads."

NEWS SOURCE:v-color.net

