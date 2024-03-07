Apple releases macOS 14.4 with new emojis, podcast transcripts, and more

After weeks of betas Apple today released the macOS 14.4 software update to the public for everyone to download bringing new emojis and more to the Mac.

Following the release of iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 to the public earlier this week Apple has today also made the macOS 14.4 software update available for download. The update has gone through a weeks-long beta program to get here with developers able to test their apps to make sure that they will work with the new update without causing any issues. Now, everyone with a compatible Mac - all those that worked with macOS 14 Sonoma will work fina - can now download the macOS 14,4 software update for free.

This new update brings with it a number of improvements although the list is not a huge one - top of the list is perhaps new emojis, with Apple adding a mushroom, phoenix, lime, broken chain, and more.

Alongside the new emojis, Apple also says that 18 people and body emojis now support facing the opposite direction. Beyond emojis, Apple's release notes also point to new transcript capabilities within the Podcasts app. Similar to those now found on the iPhone and Mac, users can see the text of a podcast and then use that to search for a word or phrase. Clicking on the text will see the podcast skip to that particular part of the episode, making this a great way to find a specific portion of a podcast when needed.

Finally, Apple says that it has also made improvements to Messages to Business to allow updates that have been opted into such as order status, flight notifications, and more.

The new software update arrives alongside updated versions of the Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, and HomePod software which are all also now free to everyone who wants them.