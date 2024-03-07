Tesla might finally launch an Apple Watch app if CEO Elon Musk is to be believed

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the company might be working on a new Apple Watch app to allow people to open their vehicles without a phone.

If you're the owner of a Tesla electric vehicle you know only too well how easy it can be to find yourself locked out when your phone's battery dies. If you have your keycard handy you won't have an issue of course, but if you don't, you're stuck. And that's what happened to one person whose phone died and had to resort to borrowing a phone to call their husband. The husband unlocked the car remotely, but it was enough for the owner to send a message to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the X social network to ask for a better alternative.

The Tesla owner pondered whether the better option here would be for the Apple Watch to be capable of unlocking a Tesla without the need for a working phone, something that other cars that offer Apple's CarKey feature already do. And while there has so far been no indication that Tesla is working no an Apple Watch app, that might now be changing.

In a reply to the Tesla owner who locked themselves out of their car, Musk simply replied "sure" when asked about potential Apple Watch support.

Of course, whether or not anyone at Tesla knew that an Apple Watch app was on the roadmap until after Musk sent that reply is another question entirely, but we've seen features arrive and existing features tweaked on the back of posts on social media like this before. And if this all means that people can unlock their electric vehicles using just their Apple Watch in the future, that's a huge win for everyone.