A Steve Jobs check paying for Apple's phone service could sell for thousands

A check written out to Apple's phone company and signed by Steve Jobs back in 1976 is now up for auction - and it could rake in thousands of dollars despite originally only being made out for $201.41.

The check, which is dated Duly 8, 1976, is made out to Pacific Telephone and has Jobs' signature on the bottom. It also uses Apple's original official address of 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto. That address will forever go down in Apple history because it was where the Jobs family lived with Apple having been run out of the family's garage initially.

While it's impossible to know just how much this check will sell for at auction, bids on the RR Auction website are currently sitting at $15,307 with 15 bids having been placed. The next bid is a cool $16,838 so that's the minimum you will have to hand over if you want to be the proud owner of this little bit of Apple history.

The Wells Fargo Bank check carries Apple's original Apple Computer Company name and was written more than 30 years before Apple unveiled the product that helped propel it to where it is today - the iPhone.

RR Auction lists the check as being in 'very fine' condition and is likely to be a great addition to any collection of Apple memorabilia. The auction house also has a number of other Apple-related pieces of history available right now including a prototype Macintosh mouse and a Newton MessagePad, something that helped pave the way for the iPad before anyone even knew what a tablet could be.