Windows and Android users warned against growing Russian cybersecurity threat

Researchers from Zcaler's ThreatLabz have warned that a bad actor is creating fake Skype, Google Meet, and Zoom meetings to spread malware.

Published
1 minute & 44 seconds read time

A new malware campaign launched in December is beginning to gain steam, with researchers now putting out a warning to Windows and Android users.

Windows and Android users warned against growing Russian cybersecurity threat 9369639
Open Gallery 2

The emerging cybersecurity threat targets corporate users, and according to researchers from Zcaler's ThreatLabz, which penned a new blog post discussing the threat, the attackers are specifically using fake online meeting hosting requests on a single IP address. These URLs are convincing enough to get corporate officials to kick on them to join the meeting as they are masquerading as Skype, Google Meet, and Zoom meeting requests.

Notably, the malware that is infected into the device is capable of stealing sensitive user data, or even company information. With this information the bad actor could then initiate ransomware, which is when bad actors threaten the company they stole the information from with either permanently locking the stolen data or releasing it online by a certain date - unless a substantial payment is made.

"A threat actor is using these lures to distribute RATs for Android and Windows, which can steal confidential information, log keystrokes, and steal files," ThreatLabz researchers Himanshu Sharma, Arkaprva Tripathl, and Meghraj Nandanwar wrote in the post on the campaign.

For more information about how to prevent spyware from entering your device, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

$25 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$25.00
$25.00$25.00$25.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$25.00
$25.00$25.00-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/6/2024 at 11:21 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:darkreading.com, zscaler.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags