Apple just kinda admitted Macs should have at least 16GB of RAM but still sells them with 8GB

Apple is now stocking the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM in its stores as it comes close to admitting the 8GB model shouldn't exist.

Apple might have just announced the new M3 MacBook Air with a starting configuration of 8GB of RAM and the 14-inch MacBook Pro might start with the exact same amount of memory, but the company has today come closer than ever to admitting that perhaps those machines should come with more - especially the MacBook Pro. And while the company hasn't come close to actually saying that, its actions have suggested that it is well aware of the situation.

That's after Apple decided to begin offering the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM as an in-store pickup option for those who want to buy the pro-level laptop with a pro-level amount of memory. Normally, those who wanted to buy a MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM would have had to place their order as a built-to-order model and wait for it to arrive.

The move now means that the 16GB 14-inch MacBook Pro is being offered as a standard option on Apple's website with a price of $1,999. That means that the same configuration will also be stocked in physical Apple Stores for the first time.

Apple has long been accused of shipping its computers with an amount of RAM that isn't fitting with the rest of the configuration, and the latest models are no different. The M3 Macs are super fast in terms of raw processing power while they use a surprisingly small amount of power to do it. That makes them perfect portable machines but the low entry-level configuration in terms of RAM has been a sticking point for many. Hopefully, this news means that Apple will also come to its senses sooner rather than later.