EU third-party iPhone app store users have a limited 'grace period' when traveling

iPhone owners in the EU can now install third-party app stores, but they could have issues if they travel abroad for an unknown amount of time.

When Apple released the iOS 17.4 software update to the public this week it added support for third-party app stores, a first for the iPhone. But the new feature is only available to those in the European Union thanks to the new Digital Markets Act and the requirements it places on companies like Apple. However, Apple has added complications to its support for third-party app stores, and they're starting to become clear.

They're becoming clear after MacRumors spotted a new support document on Apple's website that details a so-called grace period after which such app stores will become unavailable should users leave the EU for a length of time. Unfortunately, we don't know what that length of time actually is.

The support document warns users that, should they leave the European Union for short-term travel, they'll continue to have access to third-party app stores for a grace period. If they're gone for too long, Apple warns, they'll lose access to some features including the new alternative app marketplaces. Apps installed via those app marketplaces will continue to work, but users won't be able to update them or download new marketplaces.

Those who are in the EU and want to install a third-party app store can of course do so, but there are some limitations here as well. Users must be signed into an EU Apple ID and the iPhone itself must be physically located in an EY member country as well. Apple says that it doesn't collect the location data but instead handles the authentication on-device in an attempt tp preserve privacy.

The iOS 17.4 software update is available now and global users can enjoy new emojis, support for transcripts in the Podcasts app, and more.