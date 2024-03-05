Horizon Forbidden West PC specs revealed, playable with a GPU with only 4GB of VRAM

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition specs - GeForce RTX 3060 recommended for 1080p 60 FPS and GeForce RTX 3070 for 1440p 60 FPS without DLSS.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is coming to PC very soon, with the first-party PlayStation hit from Sony and Guerrilla Games launching on March 21. Nixxes Software is handling the PC version, and today, we've got the hardware requirements and specs for running the game. It's impressively modest, pointing to some excellent optimization for a game that supports cutting-edge visuals, ultrawide resolutions, and DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition still requires a beefy GPU like the GeForce RTX 4080 to max out its 4K visuals.
Without any upscaling, the game will be playable with a 4GB GPU (either the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT) using the 'Very Low' quality preset and locking the game to 720p and 30 FPS. The recommended specs are pretty modest, too, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 required for 1080p 60 FPS with a 'Medium' quality preset.

If you want the game to look as good as or better than the PlayStation 5 version, you'll need an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 for 1440p 60 FPS action with the 'High' quality preset or an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT for 4K 60 FPS with the 'Very High' preset.

Here's a look at Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition's hardware requirements.

Minimum

  • Preset: Very Low
  • AVG Performance: 720p @ 30 FPS
  • Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB
  • Storage: 150GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Recommended

  • Preset: Medium
  • AVG Performance: 1080p @ 60 FPS
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700
  • Storage: 150GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

High

  • Preset: High
  • AVG Performance: 1440P @ 60fps / 4K @ 30 FPS
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-9700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
  • Storage: 150GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Very High

  • Preset: Very High
  • AVG Performance: 4K @ 60 FPS
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-11700 or AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT
  • Storage: 150GB SSD space
  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

This is excellent news because the specs cover raw performance, so these targets are without upscaling with DLSS 2 Super Resolution, AMD FSR, or Intel XeSS or turning on Frame Generation with DLSS 3. You'll be able to push performance into triple-digit territory on several GPUs. However, no matter the settings, you'll need 150 GB of storage to run the game, including The Burning Shores expansion.

Nixxes Software also notes that PC gamers will have full access to tweaking settings for "texture quality, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain, and more." And if you've got a DualSense controller, you'll get the added immersion that comes with full haptic feedback and adaptive trigger functionality.

