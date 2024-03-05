NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.76 is here, adds support for The Thaumaturge

NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 551.76 offers day one support for The Thaumaturge while fixing a couple of issues - one game related and one NVENC.

The GeForce Game Ready 551.76 WHQL driver is now available via direct download, through GeForce Experience, or the new NVIDIA App currently in Beta. The latest GeForce driver adds day-one support for The Thaumaturge, which includes support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex technologies.

The Thaumaturge is a new narrative-driven isometric RPG from Polish studio Fool's Theory set in early 20th-century Warsaw. With turn-based combat and choices to make, it's something fans of Baldur's Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin II, Disco Elysium, or Pillars of Eternity should check out.

Outside of support for the Thaumaturge, the GeForce Game Ready 551.76 WHQL driver fixes DLSS 3 Frame Generation stability issues with The Talos Principle 2 as well as solving video corruption when using the NVENC hardware encoder on GeForce GTX 16 Series GPUs.

Display issues when using Netflix with the Edge browser is still listed as a Known Issue, with NVIDIA advising GeForce owners to use the dedicated Windows Netflix application as a workaround.

All in all, it's a somewhat minor driver update, primarily focused on delivering a smooth experience for those playing The Thaumaturge. The big NVIDIA update in recent weeks has been the arrival of the new NVIDIA App, which overhauls the software experience for GeForce owners by combining classic Control Panel features with those from the current GeForce Experience app. It's an impressive update and is currently available in Beta. Be sure to check out our full coverage of it below.