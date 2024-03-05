Oculus account holders only have a few weeks to migrate to Meta or face losing all data

Oculus users have until March 29 to migrate their accounts to Meta, after this date they will be deleted and all data - including purchases - will be gone.

Before it was Meta, it was Facebook; before it was the Meta Quest, the popular VR headset was known as the Oculus Quest. After Facebook rebranded to Meta, it also removed all Oculus branding and moved to a single Meta/Facebook account for logging into the VR platform.

3

The Meta Quest 3 is the latest VR and Mixed-Reality headset from Meta, image credit: Meta.

Moving Oculus-only accounts to Meta took place a while ago, with all digital purchases, details, and other information carried across. However, several users have still not made the transition, and for those VR users, their Oculus accounts (with all data, info, and purchase history) will be deleted at the end of this month.

Meta is sending notifications to those who haven't migrated their accounts, warning them of the cut-off date. "On 10/31/22, we emailed you regarding your Oculus account and the need to migrate to a Meta account," the notification states. "Your Oculus account is now scheduled for deletion on 3/29/24."

The deletion includes any purchased games or apps, so it's basically a final warning for those who haven't yet switched to a Meta account for all of their VR and AR action.

3

Back when it was called the Oculus Quest 2.

Oculus account holders have only a few weeks to port over to Meta or risk losing all digital VR purchases. The whole migration process is pretty simple; all you need to do is head to the Meta sign-up page and use the same email address associated with your Oculus account. Everything associated with the account, including purchases, will be carried over to the new Meta account for Quest.

Alternatively, you can open the Oculus mobile app or fire up your Quest and follow the on-screen prompts to migrate your account.