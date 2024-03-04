Dune: Part Two box office so far: $82.5 million in the US, $182.5 million globally

Dune: Part Two is a box office smash so far, pulling in $182 million globally in its first weekend of release, bigger than Dune's opening with $41 million.

Dune: Part Two is now out in cinemas across the planet, with its opening weekend seeing box office receipts of over $82 million, and over $182 million globally so far.

This success marks Dune and Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve with his biggest US debut ever, with the original Dune opening up to $41 million. Dune: Part Two is visually best when seen in gorgeous 70mm IMAX, with demand for IMAX sessions of Dune: Part Two being so feverish that people had to choose late-night 3:15 AM sessions just to see it in IMAX.

IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond said: "Our most iconic film locations are virtually sold out for weeks".

As for Dune: Part Three, Villeneuve said: "We are in early stages. We are in the right direction. There's a lot of work that has been done, but there's a lot of work that needs to be done in order to have something solid to shoot."

Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst of Boxoffice Pro, said: "Doubling the previous film's box office debut, even when considering a hybrid release, is no small feat for a sequel in a genre that often has a tough barrier to entry. Goodwill from the prior movie and the ability of its stars to promote the film helped bring out more than just die-hard fans this time around".