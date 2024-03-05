Here are the tech companies that made the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies list

Ethisphere's annual World's Most Ethical Companies list for 2024 is here, and only five companies from the 'Technology' industry made the list.

Ethisphere's annual World's Most Ethical Companies list aims to highlight global businesses that are "committed to doing business with ethics and integrity" through a detailed assessment process. In 2024, 136 organizations spanning 20 countries and 44 industries were recognized by Ethisphere for their "unwavering commitment to business integrity."

Of the 136 organizations, only five are from the 'Technology' industry - Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Inc., Juniper Networks, and Western Digital. IBM, which also makes the list, is listed under Information Technology Services. According to Ethisphere, making the list involved a rigorous review process of a company's practices, documentation relating to ethics, and overall conduct.

To become eligible, companies must complete an extensive questionnaire and provide "over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics," covering social, environmental, governance, diversity, inclusion, and other practices.

"Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow."

The World's Most Ethical Companies program is in its 18th year. If you're wondering if providing money and funding to the program would be enough to get a company on the list - "no company that is honored with the World's Most Ethical Companies designation is responsible for more than 0.86% of Ethisphere's revenue." You can view the full list of companies that made the list - here.