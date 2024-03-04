New renders might show us the Apple iPhone SE 4 ahead of its release

Apple's iPhone SE is due an update and the fourth-gen model might have already leaked in a series of new CAD renders shared by 91Mobiles.

The iPhone SE is very much overdue right now and there have long been rumors of the iPhone SE 4 being in development. That iPhone is thought to be based on the iPhone 14 shape but so far Apple is yet to confirm its existence. Now, newly-shared CAD renders appear to have corroborated previous reports and show a device that will be very familiar indeed.

The renders show a 6.1-inch display with Face ID and a notch which will look very similar to the iPhone 14 that was released in 2022. There are flat sides while the bottom of the device shows a USB-C port, replacing the Lightning that previous iPhone SE models used for charging and data transfer.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Previous iPhone SE models had smaller 4.7-inch displays and a Home button with Touch ID, so the new model is clearly a much more modern design and one that will be a big upgrade for those who buy iPhone SE models. The leaked dimensions of 147mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.7mm thick are almost identical to those of the iPhone 14 which measures 146.7mm tall, 71.5mm wide, and 7.8mm thick. It's possible that iPhone 14 cases will fit without too many problems, depending on which case it is and how snug it was on the older iPhone.

The new renders were shared by 91Mobiles which has a strong history with these things. It previously correctly predicted what some iPhones looked like but was wrong in terms of the Apple Watch Series 7's design. However, the fact that these renders match with previous leaks suggests that they should be considered as accurate until told otherwise.