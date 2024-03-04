Despite rumors, the microLED Apple Watch Ultra might not be dead after all

The Apple Watch Ultra is expected to switch to microLED display technology in the future and reports say some supplier hiccups may already be ironed out.

Apple has long been rumored to be working on taking the Apple Watch Ultra and adding a new microLED display to the mix, replacing the OLED panel that is currently being used. There were recent claims that Apple had ditched the project, but now it appears these reports might have been a little premature.

Now, rather than being canceled, a new report claims that Apple is actually very much hard at work on getting the matter sorted - with some saying that Apple ash multiple internal teams working on microLED projects.

Previously, a report claimed that OSRAM had announced that a "cornerstone project" of its own had been unexpectedly canceled. It was then said that the project was actually one that related to the Apple Watch Ultra but now both DigitTImes and ETNerws say that while Apple may have pulled the plug on plans to use an OSRAM LED chip, that doesn't mean that it's the end of the road.

It appears that the decision to ditch the chip was due to a performance issue and that Apple may already have found a replacement in Taiwan or China via a company more familiar with microLED technology. Both AU Optronics (AUO) and PlayNitride are thought to be among the runners to take over, but it's as yet unconfirmed what the plans are. Apple has certainly not commented and likely never will.

The switch to microLED technology could allow for a thinner Apple Watch Pro with a brighter display the likes of which simply isn't possible when using the OLED technology it currently employs.