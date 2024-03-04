Northern Lights spotted in UK with a strong colorful display following 'red alert'

The Sun is reaching the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, which means skywatchers will be blessed with more frequent auroras around the globe.

There is an increased chance of spotting auroras this year and early next year as the Sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle.

Phenomena commonly referred to as the Northern or Southern Lights are caused by activity on the Sun, specifically what researchers call Coronal Mass Ejections (CME). This event on the surface of the Sun is a massive ejection of plasma or charged particles that, when lined up with Earth and collide with our planet, charge the particles in the upper atmosphere, specifically oxygen and nitrogen, and create the incredible colors we see from the surface.

As the Sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, the activity of our host star increases, and thus, the frequency of these CMEs. For skywatchers, this is also the peak time to get a camera out and head to an appropriate location to catch the light show. Residents across the United Kingdom were lucky enough to see the impact of the Sun on Sunday following AuroraWatchUK issuing a "red alert" at around 17:00 GMT for an increase in solar activity.

The aurora was visible from Scotland's Highlands down to Cornwall, and some skywatchers were lucky enough to snap incredible photographs of the event.

NEWS SOURCE:bbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

