Northern Lights spotted in UK with a strong colorful display following 'red alert'

There is an increased chance of spotting auroras this year and early next year as the Sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle.

Phenomena commonly referred to as the Northern or Southern Lights are caused by activity on the Sun, specifically what researchers call Coronal Mass Ejections (CME). This event on the surface of the Sun is a massive ejection of plasma or charged particles that, when lined up with Earth and collide with our planet, charge the particles in the upper atmosphere, specifically oxygen and nitrogen, and create the incredible colors we see from the surface.

As the Sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, the activity of our host star increases, and thus, the frequency of these CMEs. For skywatchers, this is also the peak time to get a camera out and head to an appropriate location to catch the light show. Residents across the United Kingdom were lucky enough to see the impact of the Sun on Sunday following AuroraWatchUK issuing a "red alert" at around 17:00 GMT for an increase in solar activity.

The aurora was visible from Scotland's Highlands down to Cornwall, and some skywatchers were lucky enough to snap incredible photographs of the event.

