MSI is reportedly prepping to launch another EXPERT GPU for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER

The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT is one of the more noteworthy 2024 GPU releases, and MSI is prepping to launch a RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT.

MSI debuted its latest flagship GPU design for the recent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER launch. The MSI GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER EXPERT is a head-turner for several reasons, but mainly because it's unlike any GPU we've encountered outside of NVIDIA's iconic Founders Edition design.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT, image credit: Videocardz.

Sporting a full brushed metal shroud with a stylish metallic grill, it's quite the looker. The push-and-pull fan setup (dubbed MSI Flow Frozr) mimics NVIDIA's founders' design for unique airflow, with a vapor chamber rounding out the cooling in this solid package built with premium materials. Check out our full review for a complete design, thermal, and performance breakdown.

MSI's EXPERT cards join the company's SUPRIM flagship range, albeit as a more minimal and arguably stylish flagship design choice. Today, thanks to a new report from Videocardz, it looks like MSI plans to expand its EXPERT line-up with a new MSI GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT coming soon.

According to the write-up, the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER EXPERT will feature the same physical design and cooling as the 4080 SUPER version with a triple-slot design. It'll be interesting to see if it features the same 336 x 142 x 78 mm dimensions and 1909 gram weight.

MSI AERO GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB for AI and workstations, image credit: MSI.

In addition to a new EXPERT card, MSI is also planning on resurrecting its blower-fan AERO design for a new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER that one assumes is primarily aimed at the AI and RTX workstation market where blower-fan designs are more cost-effective when stacking multiple GPUs. The new MSI AERO GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER 16GB is listed on US retailer Newegg. However, the $899.99 listing price is $100 higher than the MSRP set by NVIDIA.