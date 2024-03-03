LG reveals full specs and pricing for its dual 4K 240 Hz and 1080p 480 Hz OLED gaming display

LG's new dual OLED display that offers 4K and 1080p modes with varying refresh rates is available now for pre-order for $1,399.99.

This year is already a massive one for OLED displays, and that will not change as the months roll on. At CES 2024, LG was on hand to tease the impressive-sounding LG 32GS95UE UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor with Dual Mode and Pixel Sound, a 32-inch display with a special "dual-mode" function. This effectively means you've got two monitors in one!

A 4K display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and a 1080p Full HD display with an impressive refresh rate of 480 Hz. And before you ask, this isn't the same thing as changing the resolution in the Control Panel, as the design of LG's new OLED panels and pixel structure can replicate native resolution rendering at both 4K and 1080p.

The LG 32GS95UE monitor uses LG's new WOLED panel, and we now have the full specs and pricing for this new one-of-a-kind OLED display. The screen measures 31.5 inches and supports the 3840 x 2160 "4K" and 1920 x 1080 "Full HDF" resolution with the typical (and fantastic) 0.03ms response time of OLED, near-infinite contrast ratio, and 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Unfortunately, HDR and brightness are limited, with the display getting a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 rating instead of 600 with a peak SDR brightness of 275 nits. However, the sub-pixel stricture of LG's new panel should lead to improved image clarity - and the very nature of OLED technology's near-infinite contrast and pixel-level dimming should lead to some impressive HDR compared to non-OLED panels with similar specs.

Connectivity-wise, you've got DisplayPort 1.4 (with DSC) and HDMI 2.1 connections, so there is no DisplayPort 2.1. This isn't a massive loss because DisplayPort 2.1 specs and bandwidth aren't required for a display with these specs.

There are additional goodies outside the display, including built-in speakers and DTS Sound Headphone X output. And for those wondering, the display features full tilt and swivel settings, is flat instead of curved, and arrives with a matte, non-reflective finish. The LG 32GS95UE is available for pre-order now via LG.com with an MSRP of $1,399.99 USD.

Here's a look at the specs.