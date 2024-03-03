GEM12 Pro Mini PC: Ryzen APU, 75W vapor chamber cooler, built-in screen, fingerprint scanner

AOOSTAR has just revealed its new GEM12 Pro Mini-PC, which can be configured with up to AMD's latest Ryzen 7 8845HS "Hawk Point" APU, and it features a built-in fingerprint scanner and even a display.

The new GEM12 Pro Mini-PC features up to the Ryzen 7 8845HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4-powered CPU power, at up to 5.1GHz. You've got an XDNA-based NPU (Neural Processing Unit) for AI workloads and integrated Radeon 780M graphics based on the RDNA 3 GPU architecture.

AOOSTAR says it uses an in-house vapor chamber cooler with up to 75W of cooling power, which will handle the Hawk Point APU when it's absolutely maxed out. AOOSTAR's new GEM10 Pro Mini-PC features a fingerprint scanner, OCulink connectivity, USB4 support, and a built-in display. It's actually a slick-looking Mini-PC with some fantastic functionality and features.

The new GEM10 Pro Mini-PC features DDR5-5600 memory support, as well as up to two PCIe Gen4 x4 SSDs in M.2 2280 form factor. So you can have 8 cores and 16 threads of Zen 4 processing power, up to 64GB of DDR5-5600, and two big Gen4 SSDs inside.

AOOSTAR provides its new GEM12 Pro Mini-PC with great connectivity: OCulink for external graphics with a higher-end GPU, USB4, USB 3.2 Gen2, DisplayPort 1.4 and even HDMI 2.1. That's a fantastic spread of connectivity and I/O that will keep most users happy for years.

AOOSTAR is configuring its new GEM12 Pro Mini-PC with the Ryzen 7 7840HS and Ryzen 9 6900HX processors -- both cheaper options -- or you can have the higher-end Hawk Point APU. Not all of the configurations will support higher-frequency DDR5 memory, so you'll need to configure the system wisely.

Personally, I think this is great to see... something different to regular Mini-PCs with a built-in fingerprint scanner letting you get quick and easy unlocks through Windows Hello. This makes the GEM10 Pro Mini-PC a system that can be placed anywhere (offices, schools, etc) that requires fingerprint logins through Windows Hello, with a tap of your fingertip to the Mini-PC.

The built-in display can show a bunch of different information, including CPU, GPU, and RAM temperatures and speeds. You can customize the display with your own photos, with a clock overlayed to track the time.

The included OCulink connector is another fantastic addition, where if the integrated Radeon 780M isn't enough GPU power for your gaming, the OCulink connector allows you to hook up a higher-end desktop GPU and use it as an external graphics card upgrade to your Mini-PC.

