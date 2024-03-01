More games are slowly getting AMD FSR 3, including The Last of Us Part 1, RoboCop: Rogue City

FSR 3 is inbound for The Last of Us Part 1, but it's arrived in both RoboCop: Rogue City and Remnant II, making for a total of 18 games now having support.

AMD's FSR 3 has just been announced for a trio of new games, and is live in two of those, making a total of 18 games that now have support for Team Red's take on frame generation.

VideoCardz picked up these latest additions, one of which is The Last of Us Part 1, which debuted a year ago on PC.

The zombie-blasting action adventure has only received FSR 2.2 support thus far. Mind you, FSR 3 isn't here quite yet, but as you can see in the above tweet, it's now been announced by AMD.

It's a high-profile game getting FSR 3, of course, but on X (formerly Twitter), much of the reaction is about why another big-name title, namely Cyberpunk 2077, still hasn't got AMD's frame generation tech.

The other two games have both actually got FSR 3 live in them right now, the first being RoboCop: Rogue City, which just released a patch that brings in support. (As well as improving overall game stability - which is good news, as there's a lot of positive feedback about this title, but a fair few complaints about crashes, and the save system too, it must be said).

If you are thinking of taking the plunge with RoboCop: Rogue City, note that there's a Steam sale on at the time of writing which gives you 40% off.

Remnant II is the other game that now benefits from FSR 3, again piped through in a new update.

FSR was only available in a few games at the end of last year (four, in fact), but with the tally now up to 18 (soon to be 19), at least the pace of adoption is increasing. On top of that, Microsoft's latest move with DirectSR should help game devs more easily incorporate technologies like FSR, DLSS and XeSS going forward.