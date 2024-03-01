TT Show Episode 24 - AMD strikes back, Reddit sells user data, PlayStation in trouble

The TT Show is back with another week of looking at some of the top stories in tech, gaming, and science, with this week kicking off with yet another GPU launch - this time from AMD. The 'new' Radeon RX 7900 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition sees the former China exclusive get a global release with a competitive price point. Performance-wise, it goes toe-to-toe with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.
Kosta and Jak also look into some of the hot stories surrounding AI, from Reddit selling all its user data to Google for AI training to Microsoft putting AI in charge of rolling out major Windows updates.
Plus, some fun stuff, including one of the rarest games from the 8-bit era, 'The Legend of Zelda' going up for auction with the seller not knowing how much it was worth, and NASA and the U.S. successfully landed a vehicle on the moon's surface. Something it hasn't done since the 1970s!
And a deep dive into the state of PlayStation, with Sony looking to increase its razor-thin profit margins by releasing more games on PC. Will it be enough?
Listen and subscribe to The TT Show on your favorite podcast network
All the topics discussed in this week's episode of The TT Show
- Read more: AMD has re-launched the Radeon RX 7900 GRE as a standalone GPU starting from $549
- Read more: XFX Radeon RX 7900 GRE Review - Great GPU, Confusing Name
- Read more: Sapphire NITRO+ Radeon RX 7900 GRE Review - AMD Strikes Back
- Read more: Reddit is reportedly selling all of its user data to an AI company for $60 million a year
- Read more: Nintendo is suing the creators of Switch emulator Yuzu for 'unlawfully' circumventing its tech
- Read more: Microsoft is using AI to 'force-update' older Windows 11 versions to the newer Windows 11 23H2
- Read more: Sony wants to grow first-party games on 'PS5, PC, and other platforms'
- Read more: PlayStation's low profit margins lead to mass layoffs, studio closures, game cancellations
- Read more: 'Holy grail' of Zelda games worth close to $1 million was nearly sold for $17,000
- Read more: Tipped over robot on the Moon sends back photos of its historic landing
- Read more: US makes history with first Moon landing since 1972, but there's one major problem