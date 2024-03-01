TT Show Episode 24 - AMD strikes back, Reddit sells user data, PlayStation in trouble

This week on The TT Show, AMD's 'new' Radeon RX 7900 GRE impresses while PlayStation's razor-thin margins means its looking to PC to increase profit.

The TT Show is back with another week of looking at some of the top stories in tech, gaming, and science, with this week kicking off with yet another GPU launch - this time from AMD. The 'new' Radeon RX 7900 GRE or Golden Rabbit Edition sees the former China exclusive get a global release with a competitive price point. Performance-wise, it goes toe-to-toe with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER.

Kosta and Jak also look into some of the hot stories surrounding AI, from Reddit selling all its user data to Google for AI training to Microsoft putting AI in charge of rolling out major Windows updates.

Plus, some fun stuff, including one of the rarest games from the 8-bit era, 'The Legend of Zelda' going up for auction with the seller not knowing how much it was worth, and NASA and the U.S. successfully landed a vehicle on the moon's surface. Something it hasn't done since the 1970s!

And a deep dive into the state of PlayStation, with Sony looking to increase its razor-thin profit margins by releasing more games on PC. Will it be enough?

