Respawn's Mandalorian FPS has been cancelled, sounded like an evolution of Star Wars 1313

Electronic Arts has cancelled Respawn's unannounced Star Wars first-person shooter, and reports indicate that it was set in the Mandalorian series.

EA is cutting costs, and is executing a restructuring plan that's led to mass layoffs and game cancellations. One of these cut projects is the rumored Mandalorian project from Respawn.

Despite Respawn's success with the Jedi franchise, EA has had a tumultuous history with Star Wars games. The publisher has cancelled multiple Star Wars games over the years, including Project Ragtag, an ensemble-based adventure game that was in development at Visceral Games before the project--and the studio--were shut down. Two more iterations of Star Wars games had also been cancelled.

This leads us to present day, where EA had three Star Wars games in the works. The first was Jedi 3, the second was an RTS game, and the third was a first-person shooter at Respawn. Sources told Insider Gaming that this mystery FPS was to be a Mandalorian game, complete with high-octane firefights and emphasis on movement and fluidity.

Now EA has confirmed that this project has been cancelled.

"We have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games," EA Entertainment president Laura Miele said in a recent update. On the same day, EA announced its second round of layoffs that would impact hundreds of workers.

"It's always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team's talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game."

New reports from Insider Gaming further detail what the Mandalorian FPS could have been. From the sound of it, it seems to be another Star Wars 1313 situation at least in terms of what could have been. Sources tell Insider Gaming that the Mando FPS wasn't close to being ready to launch and still needed a lot of work, however it did have a vertical slice, which is a featured gameplay demo that properly highlights the overall experience.