Real-life 'Willy Wonka Experience' results in police being called by furious parents

An event in Scotland that was marketed as a "Willy Wonka Experience" resulted in pandemonium after parents who arrived at the location were more than disappointed, even to the point where they called the local authorities.

This real-life "Willy Wonka Experience" was hosted by a company called House of Illuminati, which used AI-generated images to market the event to families for a price of $44 a ticket. The experience was described as "immersive" by the company and was meant to be based on "Wonka", the newly released Willy Wonka movie starring Timothee Chalamet. When ticket buyers arrived at the location, they quickly began to understand that they were scammed as the event didn't even get close to what the marketing materials were portraying.

Instead of a seemingly mystical landscape, families were inside a warehouse that was filled with what only appeared to be cheap props, foldable chairs/tables, and weak actors. 19-year-old Eva Stewart, who attended the event, spoke to the BBC and said the House of Illuminati marketed the Willy Wonka Experience as an event filled with "optical illusions and big chocolate fountains and sweets," but what was there was "practically an abandoned, empty warehouse, with hardly anything in it."

Paul Connell, an actor who had been hired by House of Illuminati to work at the event, said to STV News, "My heart sank, it was - it wasn't even like fear. I just felt sad because I was aware of how many kids were going to be coming through. And like, just looking around the place and just being like, 'this is... this is terrible,'" he added. "Like, you know, we were told to hand the kids like, a couple of jelly beans and a quarter cup of lemonade at the end."

"This space invites you on a surreal journey where the boundaries between reality and fantasy harmoniously merge, resulting in an enchanting and visually striking encounter," the website reads

