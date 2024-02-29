HDMI Forum rejects AMD's proposal for open source HDMI 2.1+ support, Linux issues persist

AMD engineer says that the HDMI Forum rejected their proposal to make HDMI 2.1+ open source, with AMD users having issues on Linux for a while.

AMD products have some major issues with Linux, which forced the Ryzen and Radeon giant to ask the HDMI Forum for open-source HDMI 2.1+ driver support.

The answer? Nope. If you're experiencing issues with AMD hardware on Linux, there is no fix in sight for HDMI 2.1 issues it seems. Phoronix has been reporting on various issues involving HDMI 2.1 at resolutions like 4K @ 120Hz and 5K @ 60Hz, which happened 3 years ago.

AMD has been putting in some serious work trying to resolve these issues, but if AMD wants the issue fixed, it needs to go through the HDMI Forum because it owns the rights to the HDMI standard itself. AMD would require HDMI to go open source, and the HDMI Forum does not want that, as it would expose HDMI information to the general public.

AMD engineer Alex Deucher said: "The HDMI Forum has rejected our proposal unfortunately. At this time an open source HDMI 2.1 implementation is not possible without running afoul of the HDMI Forum requirements".

This means AMD can't fix HDMI issues in Linux with a new driver, so HDMI 2.1+ features will not work with open-source drivers. The issues don't happen over DisplayPort; that's why having those trusty DisplayPort connectors on the back of graphics cards is so good.

HDMI has more widespread use outside of just monitors and displays, with HDMI connectivity on TVs, monitors, and more devices. It's just a huge pity that AMD could fix the issues.... but their hands are tied, so unfortunately, these issues will persist for AMD users on Linux.