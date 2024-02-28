IBM's new AI-powered SSDs can detect, and erase ransomware in under 60 seconds

IBM's new self-protecting SSD storage is powered by AI, which will detect and delete ransomware in less than 60 seconds for next-gen security.

IBM just published a new blog detailing the technology inside of its AI-protected SSDs, with its fourth-generation FlashCore Module (FCM) technology and its latest FCM4 revision supporting AI.

The AI-assisted SSDs from IBM will detect and respond to cybersecurity threats in real-time, magnitudes faster than a professional, or even a team of professionals. IBM's previous-gen FCM can scan all incoming data without performance degradation, but they didn't feature AI.

FCM4 is capable of monitoring statistics for each and every I/O operation; powered by machine learning, it'll detect threats like ransomware in less than 30 seconds. IBM Storage Insights software will alert users to any issues on their system, with FCM4-powered AI-boosted SSDs taking in real-time I/O data with machine learning models that will determine threats.

IBM uses FCM4 with its Storage Defender System, leveraging AI detection and data recovery operations on both the hardware and software sides of things. This isn't for your gaming PC, with IBM squaring its FCM4-based AI-powered SSDs towards enterprise and professional users, whose data security is paramount.

Daneyand "DJ" Singley, Executive Director at MAPSYS, said: "Cyber threats evolve rapidly, making early detection a critical step when we help clients respond to attacks. We've turned to IBM FlashSystem and FCM3 to help our clients achieve rapid recovery, and with the new FCM4 technology in new FlashSystem arrays, we anticipate the ability to take immediate action to thwart attacks".

Dave Pearson, Research VP, Infrastructure, IDC explained: "Organizations need to take a 'defense in depth' approach against ransomware and other cyberattacks, especially as malware becomes increasingly sophisticated. Storage infrastructure is another layer where cyber resilience can improve, and IBM built its new FlashCore Module 4 with AI-based capabilities designed to speed ransomware detection, reduce the spread and impact, and accelerate recovery".