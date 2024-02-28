Intel pencils in 2027 for when it'll have next-gen chips made on Intel 10A, or 1nm process node

Intel has just teased that it will have its first next-generation 1nm process node (Intel 10A) out of the gate and into production in late 2027.
The company recently detailed its new Intel 18A process node and Intel 14A process nodes, where Microsoft became the first customer to announce a next-generation chip on Intel's new 18A process node. The previously unannounced Intel 10A (1nm) is now going into production in 2027 to fight TSMC in a big, big way.
The news is coming from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this week in Barcelona, Spain, where Intel EVP and GM of Foundry Manufacturing and Supply, Keyvan Esfarjani, revealed Intel's latest developers, showing a roadmap of how it will all play out over the coming years.
There are two charts in the image above; the one on the left shows Intel's K-WSPW (thousands of wafer starts per week), which is the company's capacity of various process nodes. Capacity normally shows how many wafers can be started but not the total output, which is a variable based on yields. There's no label for the Y-axis, so we don't know the exact numbers on production volumes for Intel, but it does give us a good look at what's coming in terms of node production from Intel over the next few years.
We can see in the top right of that image on the left that Intel 10A appears in 2028, joining the party that continues from Intel 20A, Intel 18A, and the next-generation Intel 14A process coming in 2026. Intel 4 and Intel 3 process nodes will take up a large chunk of that as well, ramping up in 2026 through to 2028.