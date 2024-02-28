Intel plans to have fully AI-automated chip factories powered by 'Cobots' in the future

Intel teases it has plans for fully AI-automated chip-making factories with 'Cobots' in the future, alongside its next-gen 1nm process node in 2027.

Published
2 minutes & 54 seconds read time

Intel has announced it plans to use AI in all of its foundries, from production flows, capacity planning, forecasting, yield improvements, and floor-level production operations, which will be done by AI and what it's calling "Cobots" of the future.

Intel plans to have fully AI-automated chip factories powered by 'Cobots' in the future 01
Open Gallery 2

The company is referring to this as a "10X moonshot" program, where it wants to impact each and every segment of its operations in the future. Intel plans to use AI-powered Cobots, which will be robots that can work with humans side-by-side, as well as extensive robot automation in manufacturing. It won't happen overnight, but Intel is planning this "10X moonshot" for the future of AI-powered chip production.

NVIDIA first announced its "AI factories" in 2022, teaming up with Chinese manufacturer Foxconn on the AI factories project. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the "production of intelligence" would be the new wave of manufacturing, managed by huge AI-powered data centers filled with NVIDIA hardware, technologies, and software.

AI factories were teased as being built across the planet, with Foxconn handling that side of the AI factory business. NVIDIA and Foxconn were eyeing off making self-driving cars, where an AI-powered data center would handle everything from receiving, processing, and more. NVIDIA would power the AI factories with its new Grace Hopper DGX H200 Superchips.

Intel announcing that robots helping out in chip-making factories is a different kind of cool, scary and exciting kinda cool. Firstly, it could hurt jobs in the area... robots can work 24/7 without a break, humans can't do that. Not only is it impossible for humans to work 24 hours a day, labor laws in most countries wouldn't allow it... unless you're in Japan and working on Nightless Castle, building TSMC's latest fab in Japan.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$543.99
$540.69$543.99$543.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2024 at 6:48 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags