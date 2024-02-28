Remedy announces it's acquired the full rights to the Control franchise for $18 million

Remedy Entertainment acquires full rights to Control franchise from 505 Games, including next-gen Control 2 and future Control products.

Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Remedy Entertainment has just announced it acquired the full rights to the Control franchise from publisher 505 Games for $18 million.

Remedy announces it's acquired the full rights to the Control franchise for $18 million 21
Open Gallery 2

This provides Remedy with the Control IP going forward, with the $18 million representing the amount of money 505 Games paid to the development of Control 2, which is codenamed Condor. 505 Games will continue to be the publisher of the original Control game through to December 31, 2024.

Remedy CEO Tera Virtala said: "Ever since we signed up with 505 Games in 2017 to develop and publish Control, we have enjoyed a good partnership in building Control into a successful game that has sold over 4 million units and generated shareable net revenue of approximately EUR 100 million to Remedy and 505 Games. As part of Remedy's long-term strategy to have more ownership over our business and the IPs we have created, we have gotten back all rights for Control and the in-development Condor and Control 2. Having complete ownership over the Control franchise gives us the freedom to decide the best path forward".

"We will consider our options carefully, knowing that Control is considered an attractive franchise by many partners. Condor and Control 2 have both progressed well in recent months and we expect these projects to reach their next development stages during the first half of 2024. The development of Condor and Control 2 will continue normally when we consider the best publishing, distribution and financing model for these projects".

Buy at Amazon

Control Ultimate Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$27.99
$27.99$27.99$25.98
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/28/2024 at 9:12 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:investors.remedygames.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags