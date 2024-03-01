Malwarebytes software blocked malware from infecting a PC... from a vibrator connected via USB

Just another day in 2024... connect a vibrator to a PC via USB for charging and then get a notification that it's infected with malware.

Recently, a Redditor posted a strange but funny incident surrounding malware being discovered using Malwarebytes software on a PC. Apparently, they connected a vibrator (yes, the pleasure toy) to their PC to charge when Malwarebytes Premium prompted them that it blocked malware from trying to infect the PC via the USB port.

The, err, Sexology Pussy Power 8-Function Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator from Spencer was reportedly infected with something called Lumma - which steals information related to cryptocurrency, browser extensions, two-factor authentication, and more. Malwarebytes confirmed the story via its blog, noting Lumma is often associated with email, so spreading it via USB is less common but not unheard of.

To make the situation a little more on-the-nose, to avoid getting an STCV (sexually transmitted computer virus), Malwarebytes recommends the use of USB condoms. An actual device that sits on a USB port that prevents data exchange when a device is connected.

Malwarebytes got a hold of the contents of the flash drive/vibrator, where it discovered "a host of XML files and a Microsoft Software Installer file" that were infected. At the time of publishing its findings, Malwarebytes reached out to Spencer, who sold the Sexology Pussy Power 8-Function Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator (which is currently listed as 'sold out' on its website) who carried its own investigation into the case of the vibrating hacker.

Interestingly, the company says there's no way for the device to transmit data.

"We are aware of the issue raised regarding one of our intimate products and can confirm that it is unable to transmit data, as there is no physical connection from the PC board circuitry to the USB data pins."

Basically, it makes a lot of noise, but it fires blanks.