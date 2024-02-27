GIGABYTE details AORUS FO27Q3: 27-inch 1440p 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

GIGABYTE teased an entire new fleet of gaming monitors back at CES 2024 earlier this year, and now the company has detailed its upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor.

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor (source: GIGABYTE)

The new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor will feature a 27-inch 1440p (2560 x 1440) QD-OLED panel, with a blistering 360Hz refresh rate. Playing games at 1440p and 360FPS won't be easy, so you'll want to team the new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor with a higher-end GPU like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, or RTX 4090, and on the AMD side the Radeon RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

GIGABYTE's new AORUS FO27Q3 with its QD-OLED panel also features anti-reflective coating, with the 10-bit panel capable of pumping out 10.7 billion colors, and certified for DisplayHDR True Black 400, with a typical brightness of 250 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 15,000,000:1.

We can also expect AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA ClearMR 13000, but GIGABYTE hasn't mentioned NVIDIA G-SYNC yet. The new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor also has gaming-loaded features, including crosshairs, night vision, black equalizer, and more. There's also picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support here.

5

AORUS FO27Q3 I/O (source: GIGABYTE)

I/O will include 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1 x USB Type-C with DP Alt mode support, and only 18W of USB Power Delivery. GIGABYTE includes 1 x USB 3.0 upstream port and two downstream ports, as well as a headphone and microphone jack. GIGABYTE includes KVM support for multiple inputs, as well as tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

We don't have any word on pricing for the AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor just yet.