GIGABYTE details AORUS FO27Q3: 27-inch 1440p 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

The upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor features a 27-inch 1440p QD-OLED panel, with an incredibly smooth 360Hz refresh, 0.03ms GTG response.

Published
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

GIGABYTE teased an entire new fleet of gaming monitors back at CES 2024 earlier this year, and now the company has detailed its upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor.

The upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor (source: GIGABYTE)The upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor (source: GIGABYTE)
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The upcoming AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor (source: GIGABYTE)

The new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor will feature a 27-inch 1440p (2560 x 1440) QD-OLED panel, with a blistering 360Hz refresh rate. Playing games at 1440p and 360FPS won't be easy, so you'll want to team the new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor with a higher-end GPU like NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, or RTX 4090, and on the AMD side the Radeon RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX graphics cards.

GIGABYTE's new AORUS FO27Q3 with its QD-OLED panel also features anti-reflective coating, with the 10-bit panel capable of pumping out 10.7 billion colors, and certified for DisplayHDR True Black 400, with a typical brightness of 250 cd/m² and a contrast ratio of 15,000,000:1.

We can also expect AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA ClearMR 13000, but GIGABYTE hasn't mentioned NVIDIA G-SYNC yet. The new AORUS FO27Q3 gaming monitor also has gaming-loaded features, including crosshairs, night vision, black equalizer, and more. There's also picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture support here.

AORUS FO27Q3 I/O (source: GIGABYTE)
Open Gallery 5

AORUS FO27Q3 I/O (source: GIGABYTE)

I/O will include 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4 port, 1 x USB Type-C with DP Alt mode support, and only 18W of USB Power Delivery. GIGABYTE includes 1 x USB 3.0 upstream port and two downstream ports, as well as a headphone and microphone jack. GIGABYTE includes KVM support for multiple inputs, as well as tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment.

We don't have any word on pricing for the AORUS FO27Q3 QD-OLED gaming monitor just yet.

Buy at Amazon

AORUS FO48U 48' 4K OLED Gaming Monitor, 3840x2160 , 120 Hz (FO48U)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$845.36
$845.36$811.50$814.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/27/2024 at 8:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, aorus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags