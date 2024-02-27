GameScent announced: AI releases real scents during your games: gunfire, explosions, more

GameScent will work with all gaming consoles, powered by AI: releases real-time scents to enhance games with smells like gunfire, a forest, explosions.

I think we've seen it all, folks... with the release of the new GameScent being a "fully immersive" AI-powered scent release system that's designed to make gamers' worlds even more immersive. Check it out:

The new GameScent AI device is compatible with all systems and consoles, automatically releasing scents based on the gameplay that's happening in real-time "without the need for any specific game development." Game developers don't need to make anything separately in order for the GameScent to work its smelly magic.

The new GameScent product is a patent-pending adapter that uses and captures real-time audio, processed by the GameScent's "innovative AI to release scents that correspond with the on-screen action". You can use it with your PC, game console, your TV with regular video content, or even a VR headset.

GameScent's own description: "Dive into a world where your senses are fully immersed. GameScent isn't just an accessory; it's a transformative addition to your gaming universe. Compatible across all your devices - consoles, PCs, TVs, and even VR - experience gaming like never before. Real-time audio cues are processed by GameScent's groundbreaking AI to release scents that correspond with the on-screen action. Inhale the smoky aroma of battle, the exhilarating scent of speed, or the calming fragrance of a forest, all from the comfort of your gaming chair".

GameScent will pump out the following scents during your gameplay or videos:

Gun Fire : Experience the intensity of a firefight.

Explosion : Feel the magnitude of a blast.

Racing : Sense the speed and thrill of the track.

"Clean Air" : instantly neutralizes any scents in the room.

Storm : Immerse yourself in the fresh smell after a storm.

Forest: Connect with the soothing aura of nature.

It doesn't sound like a bad experience, but it's definitely something that's interesting... scents in your room, using AI, of course. It wouldn't be a new gaming product release without some form of AI, but the smells included aren't too bad. Gunfire would be cool to smell during battles, the same goes for racing where you can "sense the speed and thrill of the track". I hope that includes burning rubber and race fuel smells.

The storm feature would really immerse you in games like Helldivers 2, where mixed with the gunfire and explosion smells from GameScent, it would be incredibly immersive when you're spreading Democracy.

You can buy the new GameScent AI gaming product on Amazon right now, for just $149.99 (down from its regular pricing of $180).