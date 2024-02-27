The upcoming iPadOS 18 update could ditch support for these older iPads

Apple is working on the upcoming iPadOS 18 software update and it's likely to be released in September, but owners of these iPads will not get it.

Apple's iPadOS 18 software update is currently in development and we expect that Apple will announce it during the WWDC event that is likely to be announced in June. If Apple follows its usual release cadence we then expect the company to make the software update available for download in September, but a new report suggests that we should expect some iPads to be dropped in terms of support.

According to a private X account that has now deleted its post, Apple will not support the first-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro or second-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro when the iPadOS 18 software update arrives. That's according to the source who has a solid track record when it comes to sharing details about future software updates before they are officially announced by Apple.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris and shared on the outfit's website after it was deleted, and it appears to suggest that Apple will stop supporting devices with the A10X Fusion chip inside. If that's the case, it also likely means that the standard A10 Fusion chip will also be removed from support which will mean the sixth-generation and seventh-generation iPads will also not be supported.

Assuming that all of this does come to pass the following iPads will be supported by iPadOS 18:

iPad Pro: 2018 and later

iPad Air: 2019 and later

iPad mini: 2019 and later

iPad: 2020 and later

It still isn't immediately clear what the iPadOS 18 software update will have to offer for users who download it, but there have been ongoing rumors that suggest we can expect Apple to focus on AI with its 2024 software updates. That will likely mean that the Siri digital assistant will see some improvements this year, but it isn't yet known what those improvements will be.

If Apple does announce the iPadOS 18 software update at WWDC in June it won't be alone. The company is also expected to announce new software updates for the iPhone, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro with all of those updates going through a months-long beta process before they are released to the public in or around September.

The same report also suggests that the iOS 18 software update will support all of the same iPhones as the outgoing iOS 17 software update, which means that those who are up-to-date today will still be able to do the same when iOS 18 arrives this fall. The iOS 18 update is also expected to sport the same AI updates, too.