These are the iPhones likely to be supported by the big iOS 18 software update this fall

There are many advantages to buying an iPhone but one of those is regular software updates that continue for years after the device was bought new, and with iOS 18 set to be announced within the next few months it appears that pattern is set to continue. While Apple is yet to officially confirm when the software will be announced or when it will arrive, a new report claims to know which iPhones will be supported when iOS 18 ships.
The report, which came via a post on X by a protected account that has since deleted it, claims that Apple's iOS 18 update will be compatible with the iPhone XR which means that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will also be included by way of using the same A12 Bionic chip. This account has a good track record of sharing details about upcoming Apple software updates and the post was reported on by MacRumors after it was deleted.
While the account did delete the post, it has done that with posts in the past and it has also proven to be accurate in the past which suggests the deletion shouldn't color our expectations. If the post is indeed accurate, the iOS 18 software update will support all of the same models that were supported by the iOS 17 update that arrived last year.
With that in mind, this would be the list of iPhones capable of running iOS 18:
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation)
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
You can of course add the new iPhones to that list with Apple likely to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this coming September.
If Apple follows its usual release cadence the new software update will be previewed at a June WWDC event alongside new iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro software updates. They will all then be made available for beta testing before they are released to the public this fall. We don't yet know what the new iOS 18 update will have to offer, but rumors continue to claim that a focus on AI capabilities within Apple means Siri upgrades may be in the cards.
Apple's iOS 18 software will of course power the latest iPhones this summer, but there are also rumors looking beyond that. Apple will likely ship the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models in 2025 and rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will offer ProMotion displays, a first for non-Pro models. That should allow for more fluid 120Hz scrolling as well as support for an always-on display to show widgets, the time, and more when the screen is turned off and locked.