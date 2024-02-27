These are the iPhones likely to be supported by the big iOS 18 software update this fall

Apple is expected to announce the iOS 18 software update during the WWDC event in June and a new report appears to confirm which devices it will support.

There are many advantages to buying an iPhone but one of those is regular software updates that continue for years after the device was bought new, and with iOS 18 set to be announced within the next few months it appears that pattern is set to continue. While Apple is yet to officially confirm when the software will be announced or when it will arrive, a new report claims to know which iPhones will be supported when iOS 18 ships.

The report, which came via a post on X by a protected account that has since deleted it, claims that Apple's iOS 18 update will be compatible with the iPhone XR which means that the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will also be included by way of using the same A12 Bionic chip. This account has a good track record of sharing details about upcoming Apple software updates and the post was reported on by MacRumors after it was deleted.

While the account did delete the post, it has done that with posts in the past and it has also proven to be accurate in the past which suggests the deletion shouldn't color our expectations. If the post is indeed accurate, the iOS 18 software update will support all of the same models that were supported by the iOS 17 update that arrived last year.

With that in mind, this would be the list of iPhones capable of running iOS 18:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

You can of course add the new iPhones to that list with Apple likely to announce the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max this coming September.

If Apple follows its usual release cadence the new software update will be previewed at a June WWDC event alongside new iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro software updates. They will all then be made available for beta testing before they are released to the public this fall. We don't yet know what the new iOS 18 update will have to offer, but rumors continue to claim that a focus on AI capabilities within Apple means Siri upgrades may be in the cards.

Apple's iOS 18 software will of course power the latest iPhones this summer, but there are also rumors looking beyond that. Apple will likely ship the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models in 2025 and rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus will offer ProMotion displays, a first for non-Pro models. That should allow for more fluid 120Hz scrolling as well as support for an always-on display to show widgets, the time, and more when the screen is turned off and locked.