Netflix is canceling payments for people who pay via an App Store subscription

Those who currently pay for their Netflix subscription using the App Store's subscription system are now being told they have to choose another option.

Netflix, the hugely popular streaming platform, previously stopped allowing people to sign up for its service and pay via the App Store subscription option on iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV devices. But those who were already paying that way were left to continue binging the latest must-watch TV shows and movies. However, it was only going to be a matter of time before that changed - and it's now started to happen.

According to a new report by The Streamable, Netflix has begun to reach out to those who pay for the streaming service via the App Store to warn them that their time is running out. Subscribers will need to find a new way to pay for their Netflix subscription if they want to make sure that they maintain access to the streamer's growing library of content.

The reason for the move is simple - Netflix doesn't want to pay Apple. Like other apps and services available via the App Store, Apple takes a cut of all payments made via the App Store payment system. Netflix knows that it's giving up a chunk of money that would be better in its own coffers, so it's now warning users that they need to switch to an alternative non-App Store payment method. Emails have started to go out in some territories, and others are sure to follow.

Netflix stopped allowing customers to sign up using the App Store billing option back in 2018, so this has been a long time coming and it's fair to say that it could have forced people to switch payment options much sooner.