DROP CSTM65 mechanical keyboard features a magnetic decorative top case you can swap out

With interchangeable magnetic cases Drop's latest CSTM65 mechanical keyboard lets you personalize the look and feel, and change it around.

The new CSTM65 Keyboard from Drop is a compact 65% mechanical keyboard that aims to take customization to new heights thanks to its interchangeable magnetic case (available in polycarbonate or aluminum) that can easily slip on or off the keyboard while covering the entirety of the board.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard, image credit: Drop/Corsair.
It's an excellent addition to a customization-focused keyboard, with various keycap options, switches (Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 Switches or Gateron Yellow KS3 Switches), weights, and even cables. This mix-and-match design lets users personalize theDrop CSTM65 Keyboard to suit their style. Polycarbonate cases are sold separately, in a range of colors, for $25 each, with aluminum cases available in silver or black for $59 each.

The specs here are impressive, with a gasket-mounted design, ABS keycaps, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support. The Drop CSTM65 Keyboard is available in a barebone (MSRP $79) and fully assembled (MSRP $129). Fully assembled includes the keyboard, keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and black polycarbonate case.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard, image credit: Drop/Corsair.
"Personal expression and customization have consistently been at the core of Drop's identity and remain a central focus for us in 2024," said Lukas Mondoux, Director of Drop Studio, Corsair. "With the CSTM65, we are offering users a more compact keyboard option that they can customize to their exact preferences. With numerous case designs, switches, keycaps, and weight and plate options, the possibilities for self-expression are endless - and this is just the beginning. We look forward to unveiling even more custom cases and introducing more people to the world of mechanical keyboards with our CSTM line." 

Here's a closer look at the Drop CSTM65 Keyboard and its key features.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard Features

  • Gasket-mounted design with a compact, 65% layout featuring a magnetically attached customizable case 
  • Per key RGB LEDs, custom ABS south-facing keycaps, PCBA mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support (fully assembled keyboards come with a set of MacOS keys for Apple users) 
  • Polycarbonate color cases: white, black, Laser Purple, Skiidata orange, and Shinai Green 
  • Aluminum cases: anodized silver and black  
  • Decorative case: Overgrowth by OSHETART 
  • Custom weight options: stainless steel with black PVD coating, stainless steel with chromatic PVD coating, and brass with clear coating (available for purchase separately) 
  • Switch Plates: Aluminum, Brass, FR4, Carbon Fiber, and POM (available for purchase separately) 
  • Supports Drop's keyboard configurator, QMK, VIA and Vial 
NEWS SOURCE:drop.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

