DROP CSTM65 mechanical keyboard features a magnetic decorative top case you can swap out

With interchangeable magnetic cases Drop's latest CSTM65 mechanical keyboard lets you personalize the look and feel, and change it around.

The new CSTM65 Keyboard from Drop is a compact 65% mechanical keyboard that aims to take customization to new heights thanks to its interchangeable magnetic case (available in polycarbonate or aluminum) that can easily slip on or off the keyboard while covering the entirety of the board.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard, image credit: Drop/Corsair.

It's an excellent addition to a customization-focused keyboard, with various keycap options, switches (Gateron Brown Pro 3.0 Switches or Gateron Yellow KS3 Switches), weights, and even cables. This mix-and-match design lets users personalize theDrop CSTM65 Keyboard to suit their style. Polycarbonate cases are sold separately, in a range of colors, for $25 each, with aluminum cases available in silver or black for $59 each.

The specs here are impressive, with a gasket-mounted design, ABS keycaps, PCBA-mounted stabilizers, and 5-pin switch support. The Drop CSTM65 Keyboard is available in a barebone (MSRP $79) and fully assembled (MSRP $129). Fully assembled includes the keyboard, keycaps, switches, stabilizers, and black polycarbonate case.

"Personal expression and customization have consistently been at the core of Drop's identity and remain a central focus for us in 2024," said Lukas Mondoux, Director of Drop Studio, Corsair. "With the CSTM65, we are offering users a more compact keyboard option that they can customize to their exact preferences. With numerous case designs, switches, keycaps, and weight and plate options, the possibilities for self-expression are endless - and this is just the beginning. We look forward to unveiling even more custom cases and introducing more people to the world of mechanical keyboards with our CSTM line."

Here's a closer look at the Drop CSTM65 Keyboard and its key features.

Drop CSTM65 Keyboard Features

