Sabrent's new Rocket 5 SSD that pumps 14GB/sec into your PC is now up for pre-order

Sabrent has just opened up the pre-order floodgates for its new Rocket 5 SSD, where you can saturate that PCIe 5.0 bandwidth at up to 14GB/sec with a new Rocket 5 SSD inside of your PC.

The company has just sent out an email announcing its new Rocket 5 SSD is now available for pre-order, with the Rocket 5 2TB and 4TB SSDs recently reviewed, with benchmarks showing that for content creators and gamers, it's the very fastest SSD on benchmark charts.

If you don't want to see those insane 14GB/sec read speeds thermal throttling, the company includes a beautifully styled heatsink that ensures the Sabrent Rocket 5 will never throttle. It features top-grade, thermally conductive materials, an efficient dual-heat pipe design, and rugged durability, which are "pleasant side effects," says Sabrent.

You can pre-order your new Sabrent Rocket 5 SSD in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities on the Sabrent website here.

Sabrent explained in its email: "You're ready for something new. We're here to deliver. Our freshest, super-fast SSD, the Rocket 5, is finally here. The popular Rocket 4 Plus and gaming-inspired Rocket 4 Plus-G pushed the limits of what was once possible. Now, you can transcend with full PCIe 5.0 bandwidth, enjoying transfer speeds of up to 14 GB/s to supercharge your workflow. Cutting-edge games, high-end applications, and large-project file operations will never be the same again. Enhance your desktop experience with a carefully designed, DirectStorage-optimized storage solution made with your valuable time in mind".

Jon Coulter recently reviewed Sabrent's new Rocket 5 2TB SSD, where he said in his final thoughts on the new Gen5 SSD: "It's great to see the well-established storage giant has fully awakened from its slumber and is once again demonstrating that it can deliver the goods at the highest levels. Sabrent's Rocket 5 is another storage enthusiast's dream come true. The 2TB Rocket 5 managed to deliver several lab records as we put it through its paces here today, which we find especially impressive as it is going head-to-head with the world's highest-performing SSD, just crowned so one week ago".