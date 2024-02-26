DOOM is coming to Husqvarna lawnmowers: knob controller to play, 320 x 240 at 35FPS

The legendary 1993 video game DOOM will be playable on Husqvarna Automower NERA robotic lawnmower models, with upcoming April 'one hell of an update'.

The new DOOM x Husqvarna lawnmowers were recently shown att the gaming event DreamHack Winter 2023, with an update coming exclusively for owners of Husqvarna Automower NERA models, where you can sign up to play now, between April 9 and September 9, 2024.

Husqvarna explains on their own website: "Prepare your robotic Lawn mower for an adrenaline-fueled experience filled with dark corridors and hell-spawned demons. The legendary 1993 video game DOOM® will be playable on Husqvarna Automower® NERA robotic lawnmower models from April this year".

The post continues: "In what we call "one hell of an update", the software update will be released for download via the Husqvarna Automower® Connect App. The decision to release the game to product owners follows the amazing response DOOM x Husqvarna robotic lawnmowers had at the gaming event DreamHack Winter 2023".

DOOM has been running on a few strange things over the years; most recently, the game was 'running' on human E. coli gut bacteria, it's been run on a fridge, pregnancy tests, and more.