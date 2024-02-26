DOOM is coming to Husqvarna lawnmowers: knob controller to play, 320 x 240 at 35FPS

The legendary 1993 video game DOOM will be playable on Husqvarna Automower NERA robotic lawnmower models, with upcoming April 'one hell of an update'.

Published
1 minute & 53 seconds read time

Husqvarna is planning "one hell of an update" to its Automower NERA robotic lawnmower models in April, which will let product owners play the 1993 game DOOM.

The new DOOM x Husqvarna lawnmowers were recently shown att the gaming event DreamHack Winter 2023, with an update coming exclusively for owners of Husqvarna Automower NERA models, where you can sign up to play now, between April 9 and September 9, 2024.

Husqvarna explains on their own website: "Prepare your robotic Lawn mower for an adrenaline-fueled experience filled with dark corridors and hell-spawned demons. The legendary 1993 video game DOOM® will be playable on Husqvarna Automower® NERA robotic lawnmower models from April this year".

The post continues: "In what we call "one hell of an update", the software update will be released for download via the Husqvarna Automower® Connect App. The decision to release the game to product owners follows the amazing response DOOM x Husqvarna robotic lawnmowers had at the gaming event DreamHack Winter 2023".

DOOM is coming to Husqvarna lawnmowers: knob controller to play, 320 x 240 at 35FPS 2001DOOM is coming to Husqvarna lawnmowers: knob controller to play, 320 x 240 at 35FPS 2003
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

DOOM has been running on a few strange things over the years; most recently, the game was 'running' on human E. coli gut bacteria, it's been run on a fridge, pregnancy tests, and more.

Buy at Amazon

Husqvarna Lawn Xpert LE-322 Battery Powered Self Propelled Lawn Mower with Brushless Motor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$949.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2024 at 7:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:computerbase.de, husqvarna.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags