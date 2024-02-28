NVIDIA announces new RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Laptop GPUs for 'highly portable workstations'

NVIDIA has more a few more laptop RTX GPUs coming soon, with the RTX 500 and RTX 1000 designed for compact and highly portable AI workstations.

NVIDIA has announced two new GPUs that will join its Ada Generation Laptop GPU line-up this year - the NVIDIA RTX 500 and RTX 1000, designed for 'highly portable mobile workstations.' The announcement notes that mobile workstations with these new GPUs will be available from partners including Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI this spring.

The new RTX 500 and RTX 1000 GPU-powered workstations will ship with a neural processing unit (NPU) as part of the CPU configuration, with the addition of NVIDIA's Tensor Cores for more demanding AI workloads.

On the high-end, the NVIDIA RTX 5000 offers 682 TOPS of AI performance, with the new RTX 500 and RTX 1000 sitting on the entry-level side with 154 TOPS and 193 TOPS, respectively. NVIDIA adds that these workstations and new GPUs will be useful for video conferencing with AI effects, AI upscaling video content, generative AI, and content creation.

Compared to a CPU-only configuration with inbuilt NPU, the RTX 500 delivers up to 14X the generative AI performance with Stable Diffusion, 3X faster photo editing with AI, and up to 10X the 3D rendering performance.

"The RTX 500 and 1000 GPUs elevate workflows with AI for laptop users everywhere in compact designs," NVIDIA writes. "Video editors can streamline tasks such as removing background noise with AI. Graphic designers can bring blurry images to life with AI upscaling. Professionals can work on the go while using AI for higher-quality video conferencing and streaming experiences."

As Ada Lovelace GPUs, they benefit from the architecture's full suite of features and technologies, including the RT Cores for ray-tracing, CUDA Cores, DLSS 3 rendering with frame generation, and AV1 encoding.