Apple's first HomePod with a display isn't coming until next year at the earliest

Apple has long been rumored to be working on a new HomePod with a display, but a new report claims it won't arrive until next year at the earliest.

Apple currently sells the second-generation HomePod and the HomePod mini as its only smart speaker models, but there is constant talk of a third option being added to the lineup. Rumors of Apple working on a HomePod with an iPad-like display attached have been flying for years, and now a new report again adds new fuel to that fire. But there's a big catch - the new model isn't likely to arrive in 2025.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman who was writing as part of the weekly Power On newsletter for Bloomberg. Gurman says that Apple continues to work on a HomePod that has an iPad-like display attached to a robotic arm that can move, while the device would combine an Apple TV, FaceTime, and a smart speaker. Apple has also reportedly looked into whether it should launch a smart display, like an iPad, that can be magnetically attached to a wall. It isn't yet clear which route Apple will take, however.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gurman says that he doesn't believe that Apple's progress suggests that it will be able to launch any of these new products imminently, either. Apple has reportedly been indecisive about what it should do in the smart home space for years, but development does remain underway Gurman suggests that nay new HomePod with a display is unlikely to arrive until 2025 at the earliest.

Perhaps indicating how seriously Apple sees the product category is the news that the work is being led by Matt Costello and Bryan Lynch, people whom Gurman describes as two key executives within Apple's hardware group.