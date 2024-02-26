This is how much it costs to build an Apple Vision Pro - and it isn't $3,500

The Apple Vision pro starts at a whopping $3,499 but it's easy to see why when you consider how much it costs Apple to buy the parts for the device.

The Apple Vision Pro virtual and augmented reality headset is now on sale across the United States with prices starting at $3,499. That gets buyers the 256GB model while anyone who needs additional storage can choose to pay more for the 512GB or 1TB models. But with the prices so high, you might be wondering how much it costs Apple to build such a product. And now we might have the answer.

Apple obviously makes plenty of profit on such a device, but that doesn't mean that the Apple Vision Pro is cheap to make - far from it. Featuring two 4K HDR displays and an array of sensors and cameras, the Apple Vision Pro is a complex bit of kit. And according to a new report, it costs a cool $1,542 to build.

That's according to a CNBC report citing research firm Omdia, at least. The report says that the bill of materials for the headset is a costly one, with those 1.25-inch Sony microLED displays accounting for a good chunk of the money. The report notes that each display costs Apple $228 which means that each headset is full of $456 worth of displays alone.

After the 4K displays the M2 and all-new R1 cost plenty, with the latter being the chip Apple designed specifically to help handle all of the data that the headset receives. The ability to capture the outside world and then stream it to those SOny displays within just 12 milliseconds is all managed thanks to the R1, so it's no surprise that it's a key part of the headset. As for the M2, that's what ensures that visionOS and iPadOS apps run as quickly and as fluidly as possible on the Apple Vision Pro without the slightest hint of lag.

The Apple Vision Pro is undoubtedly an expensive device for customers but there is also no doubt that Apple has to spend a lot of money to put one together. The costs Omdia outlines also don't include other aspects of the Apple Vision Pro including getting it from factories in China and into stores across the United States.

The headset is expected to become available in new countries sooner rather than later, with China, Canada, and the UK thought to be among the first to receive the Apple Vision Pro within the next few months. Local pricing has not yet been confirmed, but taxes and exchange rates will dictate how much buyers have to hand over for what Apple believes is the future of spatial computing.