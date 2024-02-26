Intel 18A process node sales increase, new sales from South Korean fabless chip company

Intel reportedly pitching its new 18A process node to South Korean fabless chip companies, mass production for 18A by the end of this year.

Published
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Intel has reportedly been pitching its new Intel 18A process node to South Korean fabless chip companies, where it wants to secure contracts to manufacture chips for these companies.

Intel 18A process node sales increase, new sales from South Korean fabless chip company 174
Open Gallery 2

TheElec reports: "Intel was increasing its sales activity against South Korean fabless chip companies. The US chip giant was heavily pitching its 18A process node to South Korean chip startups and is promising various incentives". TheElec's sources said: "Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger last year met with senior executives of these companies and updated them on its chip foundry plan".

Microsoft recently announced it has chosen a chip design based on the new Intel 18A process node, but now we're hearing that Intel is pushing its new 18A node into the wild in South Korea (and I'm sure other countries and companies worldwide).

South Korea is a hot spot, as Intel's major chip-making competitor is Samsung on its home turf in SK. Memory makers in SK hynix and Micron (and Samsung) are also in South Korea, so it truly is a tech hotspot. Taiwan isn't far away, either... so Intel is pushing on TSMC turf, too.

Intel is expected to have its 18A process node entering mass production later this year, so we should continue to hear about customers lining up to use Intel's new 18A process node for their chips along the way. Microsoft was first, and it looks like some South Korean fabless firms could be next in line.

Buy at Amazon

Intel® Core™ i9-14900KF New Gaming Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$139.99
$139.99$139.99-
Buy
$540.68
$540.68$543.99$544.03
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2024 at 6:44 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thelec.net

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags