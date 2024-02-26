Intel 18A process node sales increase, new sales from South Korean fabless chip company

Intel has reportedly been pitching its new Intel 18A process node to South Korean fabless chip companies, where it wants to secure contracts to manufacture chips for these companies.
TheElec reports: "Intel was increasing its sales activity against South Korean fabless chip companies. The US chip giant was heavily pitching its 18A process node to South Korean chip startups and is promising various incentives". TheElec's sources said: "Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger last year met with senior executives of these companies and updated them on its chip foundry plan".
Microsoft recently announced it has chosen a chip design based on the new Intel 18A process node, but now we're hearing that Intel is pushing its new 18A node into the wild in South Korea (and I'm sure other countries and companies worldwide).
- Read more: Microsoft announces its chosen a chip design based on the new Intel 18A process node
- Read more: Intel eyes off 2026 as when it wants to beat TSMC at making the world's fastest chips
- Read more: Intel unveils its new Intel 14A process node, ready for the future of AI chip production
South Korea is a hot spot, as Intel's major chip-making competitor is Samsung on its home turf in SK. Memory makers in SK hynix and Micron (and Samsung) are also in South Korea, so it truly is a tech hotspot. Taiwan isn't far away, either... so Intel is pushing on TSMC turf, too.
Intel is expected to have its 18A process node entering mass production later this year, so we should continue to hear about customers lining up to use Intel's new 18A process node for their chips along the way. Microsoft was first, and it looks like some South Korean fabless firms could be next in line.