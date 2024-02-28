Cooler Master launches the 'Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard' with its new MK770

The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is described as a 'state-of-the-art mechanical gaming keyboard' with 'unparalleled customization' and 'outstanding gaming performance.'
And sure, companies love to talk up new releases. Still, with Cooler Master's mechanical keyboard track record and the fact that the new Cooler Master MK770 also comes in a stylish (and not for everyone) pastel color option, like me, you probably want to know more.
This is a premium feature-packed mechanical keyboard with a reasonable price point of $129 USD. With this, you get hot-swappable switches for that extra layer of customization, a gasket structure, pre-installed KailhBox V2 switches, silicon dampers to keep noise levels down, per-key customizable RGB lighting, double-shot PBT keycaps, stabilizers, and more.
There's also a three-way control dial on the top right, fully customizable via Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software.
Mechanical keyboard makers have really stepped up their game in recent years, and it's wonderful to see this level of care and attention put into a design. The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android with support for low latency 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1. It is available in Macaron or Space Grey colors.
Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard
- Product Number: Macaron: MK-770-MCKR1/W1/M1, Space Gray: K-770-GKKR1/W1/M1
- Keyboard Switch Type: Kailh Box V2 Switch
- Keyboard Keycaps: PBT Double-shot Keycap (US/TC), ABS Paint & Laser-engraved Keycap (Other layout)
- Layout ANSI: 98Key layout, ISO: 99Key layout
- Keyboard Material: ABS
- Keyboard Color: Macaron, Space Gray
- Keyboard LED Color: RGB, 16.7 million colors
- Keyboard Polling Rate: 1000Hz (Wired/2.4GHz Mode), 125Hz (Bluetooth Mode)
- Keyboard Response Time: 1ms
- Keyboard On-board Memory: 128 KB
- Keyboard On-the-fly System: Yes
- Keyboard Multimedia Key: Through Function Key (FN)
- Connectivity: Wired, 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.1
- Charging: Support Wired charging
- Battery: 4000mah
- Compatible OS: Windows 8+, Mac OS X 10.10+, Android, iOS
- Software Support: MasterPlus+ Support
- Keyboard Connector Cable: USB Type-C (Keyboard Side), USB 2.0 Type-A (Computer Side)
- Keyboard Cable: 1.8m, USB Type-C Detachable & Coiled Braided
- Keyboard Dimensions (L x W x H): Standard: 380.89 x 140.42 x 38.74mm
- Keyboard Weight: 1052g (without cable)