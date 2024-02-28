Cooler Master launches the 'Ultimate Mechanical Gaming Keyboard' with its new MK770

With hot-swappable switches, gasket design, dampening, and more, the new Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is customizable and then some.

The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is described as a 'state-of-the-art mechanical gaming keyboard' with 'unparalleled customization' and 'outstanding gaming performance.'

3

The new Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

And sure, companies love to talk up new releases. Still, with Cooler Master's mechanical keyboard track record and the fact that the new Cooler Master MK770 also comes in a stylish (and not for everyone) pastel color option, like me, you probably want to know more.

This is a premium feature-packed mechanical keyboard with a reasonable price point of $129 USD. With this, you get hot-swappable switches for that extra layer of customization, a gasket structure, pre-installed KailhBox V2 switches, silicon dampers to keep noise levels down, per-key customizable RGB lighting, double-shot PBT keycaps, stabilizers, and more.

There's also a three-way control dial on the top right, fully customizable via Cooler Master's MasterCTRL software.

Mechanical keyboard makers have really stepped up their game in recent years, and it's wonderful to see this level of care and attention put into a design. The Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard is compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android with support for low latency 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1. It is available in Macaron or Space Grey colors.

Cooler Master MK770 Hybrid Wireless Keyboard

3