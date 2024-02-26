GEEKOM Mini IT13 with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD on sale for just $609

Today, we've got another fantastic deal on a powerful Mini PC from GEEKOM for TweakTown readers. Powered by Intel's 13th-Gen Core i7-13620H processor, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 comes equipped with an impressive 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and the latest in USB4 and fast Bluetooth 5.2 and W-Fi 6E wireless technologies.

This GEEKOM Mini IT13 can be yours for just $609, including free shipping in the United States, and it comes with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. When not on sale, this highly capable SFF computer sells for $629, but right now, you can save $20 when buying it from GEEKOM.

Enter coupon code tweaktownit13 at the checkout and save! You can also buy from Amazon and UK readers can buy here from GEEKOM.

GEEKOM's Mini IT12 is a tiny PC weighing just 652 grams and measuring 117 x 112 x 49.2mm - it's small enough to fit and carry around in your pocket. It is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H (10 cores, 20 threads, 24MB Cache, Up to 4.90 GHz) with Intel Iris Xe graphics - making it perfect for a home office, education, media center, and more. With 32GB of fast DDR4-3200 RAM and 1TB of fast PCIe Gen4 SSD storage, the GEEKOM Mini IT13 Mini Desktop PC is fully upgradable with up to 64GB of memory and 2TB of SSD storage.

Regarding connectivity, you get the following assortment of ports, which is impressive for such a tiny system. With support for the new and faster USB4 and the ability to connect up to four displays simultaneously, delivering a maximum resolution of up to 8K @ 60Hz - the GEEKOM Mini IT13 offers the power of a desktop in the palm of your hand.

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

1 x USB 2.0 port

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x Speaker (3.5 mm jack)

1 x 2.5GbE LAN port

2 x HDMI 2.0 ports

1 x Power connector

1 x Power button

Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11 Professional, is supported and pre-installed from the factory. You also get Bluetooth v5.2, Intel 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN, Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 wireless, and the all-important 19V 90W power adapter. Inside the box, you get the following: