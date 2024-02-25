These are the vehicles to buy if you want to use Apple's car key feature.

It might not seem like it but it's been almost four years since Apple announced a new iPhone and Apple Watch Wallet feature that would allow car owners to unlock their vehicles without the need for a key or key card. Instead, all they would need is their iPhone or Apple Watch and they'd be able to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles. Unfortunately, that requires that carmakers also get on board.

As is so often the case with features that Apple adds in relation to cars - CarPlay is another example - it has taken some time for carmakers to either update or release vehicles that support the new car key feature. 9to5Mac has put together a list of all the vehicles that can be used with the Wallet car key offering, and it's a surprisingly large number - although the majority have a BMW logo on the front.

The full list reads:

BMW

2021 - 2023 1 Series

2021 - 2023 2 Series

2021 - 2023 3 Series

2021 - 2023 4 Series

2021 - 2023 5 Series

2021 - 2023 6 Series

2021 - 2023 8 Series

2021 - 2023 X5

2021 - 2023 X6

2021 - 2023 X7

2021 - 2023 X5 M

2021 - 2023 X6 M

2021 - 2023 Z4

2022 - 2023 i4

2022 - 2023 iX

2022 - 2023 iX1

2022 - 2023 iX3

2023 i3

2023 i7

2024 i5

BYD

2022 - 2023 HAN

Genesis

2023 GV60

2023 G90

Hyundai

2023 Palisade

2023 IONIQ 6

2024 Kona EV

Kia

2023 Telluride

2023 Niro

2024 Seltos

2024 EV9

We can of course expect more carmakers to add the feature to more models as time progresses, but considering that Apple announced the feature at WWDC in June 2020 and we're still only seeing a handful of manufacturers embrace it in late-February 2024 suggests that it could be a long, hard slog before adoption increases meaningfully.

In terms of what the Wallet car key functionality offers, users can remotely lock and unlock vehicles as well as hold their device near a door and have it lock or unlock. A passive component is also available which means that the car owner needs to do nothing other than have an iPhone or Apple Watch with them. If they do. they can lock. unlock, and start their vehicle without ever touching a key or their device. This feature also enables the vehicle to automatically lock itself whenever it senses that the iPhone or Apple Watch has moved away, making it almost impossible to accidentally leave a vehicle unlocked - something that could potentially help reduce instances of opportunist thefts of belongings.