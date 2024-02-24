X rolls video and audio calls out to everyone whether or not they pay for Premium

Ever since current owner Elon Musk bought Twitter and turned it into X, he's been trying to create what some call the everything app. Such an app would become the central focus for a whole range of activities with China's WeChat being the example most people think of. The app is a social network but also used for a variety of things in the country, including payments. One of the features that Musk had X's engineers add was support for video and audio calling, but it was limited to only those who pay for X Premium. Now, that's all changed.

First announced by an X engineer before being confirmed by current CEO Linda Yaccarino, the change means that everyone who wants to take advantage of video and audio calls now can, with X also adding the feature to choose to allow calls from everyone or limit the number of people who call to just those who they follow, are verified, or are being followed. Choosing to only allow calls from people you follow is also an option.

Checking to see if your account now has the feature and managing who can call you is simple. Just open the X app on your phone, tap your profile picture, and choose the Privacy and Safety option in the app's settings. The calling feature is for some reason hidden inside the Direct Messages option, and that's where you can select the different settings to tailor the calling feature to match your specific requirements.

Don't want anyone to be able to call you? There's an overaching option to enable video and audio calls and you can toggle that to the off position if you prefer.

As 9to5Mac notes, those who are using an iPhone will benefit from X's use of the iOS CallKit API, a decision that means that incoming calls will appear on the Lock Screen just like normal phone calls or FaceTime calls. As a result, X calls will act just like traditional calls which makes the feature feel more seamless than some others.

The new feature is currently rolling out to accounts around the globe and you'll of course need to be using the latest version of the app as well. Make sure that you're all updated and hang fire if you don't yet see the option to enable or disable audio and video calling within the X app on your iPhone or Android device. It'll arrive soon enough.