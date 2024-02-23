This visionOS 2.0 concept brings some much-needed improvements to the Apple Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro has been on sale for a few weeks and it's already seen a couple of software updates land. But those updates haven't been big, feature-laden ones and that will instead likely come later this year. If Apple follows the patten that we expect, the visionOS 2.0 software update will be announced at WWDC in June before being released to the public in September. And a new concept posted to the X social network gives us some ideas of what we could see. Or, at the very least, some new features that we would like to see Apple add in a later software update.

The new concept was shared by Parker Ortolani and includes a number of improvements to the Home Screen, notifications, multitasking, and more. And while it's unlikely that these changes will all arrive, it's clear that the Apple Vision Pro and visionOS software experience has already very much captured the imagination.

One of the first things that jumped out to us when looking at the concept is the ability to automatically unlock a paired iPhone when wearing the headset. With Face ID unavailable, having the headset automatically unlock the iPhone like an Apple Watch can would be a huge improvement.

Other ideas include handoff support for the Apple TV as well as improved multitasking that would display a Dock that allows apps to be easily switched. Looking at the user's hands could also offer shortcuts for features like Spotlight and Control Center - just look at the hand you want to run the shortcut for and pinch your fingers.

You can see more of the concept's ideas in the X thread embedded above and all we need now is for Apple to be watching along and taking notes ahead of visionOS 2.0's release.