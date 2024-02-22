Seven of the top 10 best-selling phones in 2023 had an Apple logo on the back

New research claims that seven of the top 10 best-selling phones were iPhones with Samsung the only other company represented on the list.

Published
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

New research that investigated the top 10 best-selling smartphones around the world found that the table had a very familiar look to it. Why? Because one manufacturer accounted for seven of the top 10 smartphones on the list with one other making the remaining three devices.

The best-selling phone was the iPhone 14, and from there it was followed by a who's who of iPhones including the older iPhone 13. But as bad as the news is for every smartphone maker that isn't Apple, the results actually represented a slight improvement for Samsung - the company took three spots which was an increase over the two spots it accounted for in 2022.

Seven of the top 10 best-selling phones in 2023 had an Apple logo on the back
Open Gallery 2

The full rundown of the top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2023 according to Counterpoint Research reads:

  • iPhone 14 3.9%
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max 2.8%
  • iPhone 14 Pro 2.4%
  • iPhone 13 2.2%
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max 1.7%
  • iPhone 15 Pro 1.4%
  • iPhone 15 1.4%
  • Galaxy A14 5G 1.4%
  • Galaxy A04e 1.3%
  • Galaxy A14 4G 1.3%

This is the first time that Apple has been able to take the top seven positions, with the combined market share of the top 10 coming in at 20% - the highest yet and up from 19% the year prior.

Those paying close attention will already have noticed that the Samsung phones present on the list are low-end models rather than flagship handsets. There are no Galaxy S models there at all, with the Galaxy A14, Galalxy A04e, and Galaxy A14 5G being the only non-Apple phones to take a place on the list. This is likely thanks to sales in lower-income countries where Samsung's many budget offerings tend to sell extremely well.

NEWS SOURCES:counterpointresearch.com, apple.com

Based in the UK, Oliver has been writing about technology, entertainment, and games for more than a decade. If there's something with a battery or a plug, he's interested. After spending too much money building gaming PCs, Oliver switched to Apple and the Mac - and now spends too much on those instead.

