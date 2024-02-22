Two classic Star Wars multiplayer games are getting remastered with 64-player support

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection brings back the iconic multiplayer action of two of the most beloved Star Wars games of all time.

Not to be confused with EA's reboot of the franchise, the original Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) were iconic releases. Blending the massive scope and mix of on-foot and vehicles of multiplayer games like Battlefield with everything Star Wars, they were an instant success. Although fans have kept these games alive with mods and custom servers, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games are releasing a remastered and revamped Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection on March 14, 2024.

The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) for $35.01 USD - and yes, it will support online multiplayer for up to 64 players! Some fantastic additions include expanding the Hero Assault mode to more maps, including all bonus content and official Steam Deck support.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection includes maps, characters, vehicles, and ships from the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy - with content spanning the breadth of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace through to Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, image credit: Lucasfilm Games.

Here's a breakdown of the key features.