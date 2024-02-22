Two classic Star Wars multiplayer games are getting remastered with 64-player support

Not to be confused with EA's reboot of the franchise, the original Star Wars Battlefront (2004) and Star Wars Battlefront II (2005) were iconic releases. Blending the massive scope and mix of on-foot and vehicles of multiplayer games like Battlefield with everything Star Wars, they were an instant success. Although fans have kept these games alive with mods and custom servers, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games are releasing a remastered and revamped Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection on March 14, 2024.
The Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection will come to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam) for $35.01 USD - and yes, it will support online multiplayer for up to 64 players! Some fantastic additions include expanding the Hero Assault mode to more maps, including all bonus content and official Steam Deck support.
Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection includes maps, characters, vehicles, and ships from the original trilogy and the prequel trilogy - with content spanning the breadth of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace through to Star Wars Episode VI: The Return of the Jedi.
Here's a breakdown of the key features.
Traverse the Galaxy in Campaign Mode & Galactic Conquest
- Galactic Conquest: Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.
- Star Wars Battlefront Campaign: Experience iconic battles from Star Wars Episodes I-VI
- Star Wars Battlefront II Campaign: Join the rise of Darth Vader's elite 501st Legion of Stormtroopers
Massive Locations with Up to 64-player Online Support
- Fight on the Ground: Wookiee warriors, jet troopers, droidekas, and more in massive multiplayer action
- Drive Iconic Vehicles: Speeder bikes, AT-STs, AT-RTs, and more in offensive and defensive battles
- Pilot Legendary Starships: TIE fighters, X-wings, and more in space and air dogfights
Expanded Hero Assault
- For the first time ever, Hero Assault is playable on all ground maps including: Death Star, Kashyyyk, Kamino, and Naboo
- Fight with Heroes: Mace Windu, Yoda, Luke Skywalker, and many others!
- Battle with Villains: Darth Maul, General Grievous, Darth Vader, and many others!
Star Wars Battlefront (Classic)
- Includes Bonus Map: Jabba's Palace
Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic)
- Includes Bonus Maps: Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel, and Yavin 4: Arena
- Includes Bonus Heroes: Asajj Ventress & Kit Fisto