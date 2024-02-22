GeForce Game Ready 551.61 driver adds support for the survival game Nightingale and NVIDIA App

Alongside the launch of the new NVIDIA App, be sure to check out our full coverage below if you haven't already; NVIDIA has also just released the latest GeForce Game Ready 551.61 WHQL driver that you can download through the GeForce Experience app, the new NVIDIA App, or directly from GeForce.com.
In terms of game support, the new Game Ready Driver adds day-one support for Nightingale, an impressive-looking fantasy survival adventure game. Nightingale has some pretty intense hardware requirements, so thankfully, there's DLSS 3 Frame Generation support for those with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.
The big NVIDIA story for GeForce RTX owners this week has been the launch of the new NVIDIA App, available now in beta, with the GeForce Game Ready 551.61 WHQL driver supporting the new app that combines GeForce Experience and the old-school NVIDIA Control Panel in a slick, fast, and impressive new package.
- Read more: NVIDIA App for GPUs combines GeForce Experience and Control Panel with new features!
- Read more: RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance use AI to dramatically improve the look of thousands of games
- Read more: NVIDIA App hands-on, Team Green delivers the GeForce GPU software we've been waiting for
The new Game Ready Driver and NVIDIA App also include the new AI-powered RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance tools.
The latest Game Ready Driver also fixes a few issues. Here's a look at the Release Notes.
Release Highlights
Game Ready for Nightingale
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including Nightingale. In addition, this driver supports the beta release of the NVIDIA App, which unifies GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA Control Panel.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege: Stability issues when running Vulkan API (4460050)
Fixed General Bugs
- RTX Video HDR: Tone mapping not working properly with custom HDR brightness values in Windows (4472972)
- Chrome/Edge Browsers: Poor black level quality in SDR video playback with Windows HDR setting enabled (4492243)
- NVIDIA Freestyle: Filter settings are not saved after quitting game (4472656)
- Adobe Substance 3D: Stager unable to initialize the viewport (4403960)
- Adobe Substance 3D: Vulkan version of Substance Painter cannot be launched (4425856)
Known Issues
- (Netflix) Display issues for videos when using Edge browser. Recommend using
- Windows Netflix application as workaround. (4388454)
- GeForce GTX 10/RTX 20 series: PC may randomly freeze when Windows HardwareAccelerated GPU Scheduling and NVIDIA SLI are both enabled (4009884)