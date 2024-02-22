GeForce Game Ready 551.61 driver adds support for the survival game Nightingale and NVIDIA App

GeForce Game Ready 551.61 driver is here, bringing support for Nightingale, the new NVIDIA App, and a few RTX Video HDR bug fixes.

Alongside the launch of the new NVIDIA App, be sure to check out our full coverage below if you haven't already; NVIDIA has also just released the latest GeForce Game Ready 551.61 WHQL driver that you can download through the GeForce Experience app, the new NVIDIA App, or directly from GeForce.com.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In terms of game support, the new Game Ready Driver adds day-one support for Nightingale, an impressive-looking fantasy survival adventure game. Nightingale has some pretty intense hardware requirements, so thankfully, there's DLSS 3 Frame Generation support for those with GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The big NVIDIA story for GeForce RTX owners this week has been the launch of the new NVIDIA App, available now in beta, with the GeForce Game Ready 551.61 WHQL driver supporting the new app that combines GeForce Experience and the old-school NVIDIA Control Panel in a slick, fast, and impressive new package.

The new Game Ready Driver and NVIDIA App also include the new AI-powered RTX HDR and RTX Dynamic Vibrance tools.

The latest Game Ready Driver also fixes a few issues. Here's a look at the Release Notes.