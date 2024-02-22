Sony's new PlayStation passkey support means you can happily forget that password one last time

Sony knows you can't remember your PlayStation password so it has now added support for passkeys so you can now forget it for good.

We've all been in that situation where we need to sign into the PlayStation website or if we're lucky, a new console, and find that we just can't quite remember our PlayStation Network passwords. Yes, we should probably have used a password manager and no, the password that we set shouldn't be the same one we used elsewhere. But thankfully these days are coming to an end.

Sony has now announced that PlayStation Network users can ditch the passwords for good and instead use a passkey, a new type[e of authentication that uses biometrics rather than alphanumeric strings like those passwords we can never remember.

The idea is simple. Once a passkey has been configured users can sign into apps and services using Face ID or Touch ID on Apple devices and a fingerprint scanner on Android devices. That's all they need to do and all of the key-matching magic is done behind the scenes. It's more secure than passwords because passkeys can't be leaked, and they're easier to use because you can't forget a passkey, either.

More and more companies are starting to take advantage of passkeys and offer users the chance to switch over from passwords and PlayStation is the latest to join the mix. Sony has a website ready to go that explains the process and lets people make the move over, too. It's worth noting that you'll lose the ability to sign in with your previous password if you do make the move to passkeys, not that this should be a huge issue - especially if you can't remember it anymore!