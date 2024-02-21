New 2024 iPad Air leak shares the tablet's vital statistics ahead of its official unveiling

Apple is expected to unveil two new iPad Air models in 2024 and a new report appears to have leaked the tablets' dimensions ahead of time.

Apple has long been tipped to have not one but two new iPad Air tablets ready to be released in 2024, but hard details have so far been hard to come by. We've been able to make educated guesses based on past release patterns and rumors of the two-size strategy have so far been the most interesting. Now, as Apple gets closer to the rumored April release window, a new leak appears to have shared more information.

Specifically, the information relates to the physical sizes of the new tablets. We're already expecting a refreshed 11-inch iPad Air to be joined by an all-new 12.9-inch model but actual figures have so far not been shared. 9to5Mac has now changed that.

According to unnamed sources, 9to5Mac says that the new iPad Airs are codenamed J507 and J537, but so far the only dimensions it has shared are for the new 12.9-inch model. According to the report, the new model will measure 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.0 mm.

To put that into perspective, the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro measures 280.6 mm x 214.9 mm x 6.4 mm which suggests that this iPad Air will indeed be thinner although the rest of the figures appear to be identical.

The new iPad Airs are expected to bump the specification from the current M1 chip to either the M2 or M3, with either as likely as the other at this point. However, with an updated iPad Pro likely to sport the M3 chip it's possible Apple may choose to give the iPad Air an M2 in the name of differentiation.